House rules for pot hard to enforce, Waterloo Region landlords hear

“Looking it forward – are there going to be more issues going to the board dealing with marijuana? Probably. You’ve got have your Is dotted and Ts crossed – and even then, it’s not guaranteed.

“Do I suddenly think every tenant is going to light up the day after it becomes legal and start going crazy? No, I don’t believe it’s going to change a lot, but landlords are going to have to really stay on top of things.”

For Kayla Andrade, a local landlord and founder of the group Ontario Landlords Watch, concern over marijuana legalization revolves mainly around the potential for grow-ops and whether insurance companies will cover resulting damages in rental units.

Under new legislation, each rental unit will be allowed to have up to four marijuana plants growing inside, which Andrade fears could lead to other products being produced, such as concentrated forms of oil and shatter that could lead to fire hazards.

“Are they going to cook some oil on the stove with propane?” she said.

“Landlords with all-inclusive utilities — you’re going to be paying the costs to keep those lamps on and to keep those plants watered.”

According to a summary of rules on the Ontario government’s website, come Oct. 17, all Toronto residents will be allowed to legally smoke cannabis in their private homes, including apartments and condominium units, balconies and outside property.

But that ultimately depends on building rules and tenancy lease agreements.

“There’s a new standardized lease; there’s also an industry lease,” explained Kukor Lang.

“The industry lease has quite a number of different addendums, including restrictions on smoking tobacco and marijuana.

“If you have that in there, then the tenant should not be doing it.”

Earlier this year, Toronto Community Housing announced that it intends to go smoke free in a move that will limit or prevent new tenants from smoking cigarettes — and marijuana — on its property. So far, Waterloo Region hasn’t adopted such a policy.

According to one recent report, Kris Fletcher, regional clerk, said the municipality needs to decide what the restrictions will be around using cannabis in regionally run facilities like nursing homes or social housing.

Some landlords are imposing restrictions because they think it will attract an older tenant base that will pay more, according to one financial expert at the WRAMA meeting.

Even condominium boards are beginning to impose restrictions on owners.

Laura Glithero, a partner with Cohen Highley specializing in condominium law, said condo corporations have the authority to create rules that govern the activities that can happen on their properties, as well as inside units, provided that any restrictions are reasonable and consistent with the Condominium Act. The same rules that apply to owners would apply to renters residing in investor units.

If 15 per cent of owners are in agreement they can requisition a meeting and hold a vote on whether to keep the rule, appeal it or amend it.

Condo boards determine whether grandfathering is appropriate for owners in some situations, whereas with tenancies, it’s the terms of the lease agreement that dictate whether landlord can change the rules, Glithero explained.

“If they’re lighting a joint here and there, you’re probably not going to be able to do much about it – similar to tenants who smoke (cigarettes) in their units,” said Kukor Lang.

Conversely, even if landlords don’t have a no smoking clause in their agreements, they can still evict tenants who are causing problems from it, she said.

Vanessa Campbell, communications adviser for Social Justice Tribunals Ontario, said the LTB looks at each case differently.

Tenants can also apply to the LTB regarding cannabis consumption or production if, for example, the landlord substantially interfered with their reasonable enjoyment of the rental unit.

Amendments to a tenancy agreement cannot be made without consent of both the tenant and the landlord, Campbell noted.

“The difficulty is that anyone who’s been in a unit previously would be grandfathered,” said Kukor Lang.

Various buildings have non-smoking on certain floors because tenants have moved around, whereas those above or below might be grandfathered because they’ve been there longer.

“You can request pretty much anything. It’s up to the individual tenant as to whether No. 1 they’ll agree, and whether they’ll live up to that agreement.”

Some landlords suggest inspections of tenant units could be conducted more regularly, however they must provide tenants with 24-hour notice under the law.

- with files from Metroland News Service

