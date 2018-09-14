Attempted murder charge laid following collision

CLEARVIEW TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a teen has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged hit-and-run in Clearview Township, Ont.
Investigators say a man was struck by a vehicle on Thursday and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
They say a 19-year-old man from Clearview Township was later charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.
Police didn't say whether the injured and the accused knew each other.
Officers say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
By The Canadian Press
