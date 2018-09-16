Man dead after accidental fall off bridge: cops

Toronto police say a man is dead after he fell off a bridge in the city's east end late Saturday night.

Police say they received a call at about 11:30 p.m. that a man accidentally fell through a gap in the bridge.

They say the man's friend called 911 and said he fell where there was an opening on the bridge by accident.

Police say the man, who was in his 20s, was found unconscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene shortly after.