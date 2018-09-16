Urn containing ashes of child allegedly stolen

MIDLAND, Ont. — Provincial police say they are investigating after an urn containing a baby's ashes was allegedly stolen in Midland, Ont.

Investigators say the urn was stolen from inside a tattoo parlour sometime between Tuesday and Friday.

Police say the urn belonged to the owners of the business and that the baby was their family member.

They describe the urn as ceramic, blue with lighter blue butterflies and flowers, a brown base and a gold rim on the lid.