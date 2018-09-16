Worker dies after being trapped in derailed train

THOMPSON, Man. — One of the two workers who were extricated from a train that derailed south of Thompson, Man., has died.

The Arctic Gateway Group, which recently purchased the Hudson Bay Railway, says in a statement that authorities have confirmed the death, adding that a second employee has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Deputy Chief Selby Brown says the workers were trapped in the train for hours as first responders tried to free them on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

He says the train went off the tracks on a washed-out trestle bridge in a swampy area at about 6:30 p.m.