Sprucedale neighbourhood comes together ‘to heal and repair’

About $5,000 was raised and the funds were matched by the City of Kitchener. Thirty benches were given to residents, plus an extra 10 benches will be placed in public spaces.

Edra's family, including her son Spencer and her two brothers, Al and Mario Pinheiro, joined the neighbourhood on Saturday.

"We can't say enough," said Al Pinheiro, referring to the support from the neighbourhood.

He acknowledged the two families displaced from their homes, the people who saved the family dog and the neighbours for coming up with the idea of benches to bring people together.

"I don't know where we go from here. But I know one thing. This neighbourhood is tight and we will go through this together," he told the group.

Pinheiro, a tow-truck driver, said on Friday he stopped and paused when a butterfly landed on his truck while he was dealing with a car crash.

"Eddie is looking down on us. She is with us all," he said.

Pinheiro said the family is trying to move on because life carries on.

"You are going through your normal day and something triggers you and all of a sudden you choke up," he said.

For neighbours, the Saturday gathering was cathartic.

"It's community building, street building," said Sarah Stemerdink, who lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years but moved a year ago.

"It's about healing and repairing," she said.

Cathy Voisin, who's lived on the street for 27 years, said the tragedy has brought her closer to her neighbours, many of whom she now knows by name.

"It took my husband, Bob, over an hour to get the garbage bin at the end of the street the other week," she joked.

"For all of us, our sense of safety and security has been shaken and we are working together to get some of that back," she said.

