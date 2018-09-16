Hundreds of legal professionals sign letter

TORONTO — As Ontario's legislature prepared to hold a rare midnight sitting to debate a bill that would cut the size of Toronto city council, some members of the province's legal community called on the attorney general to not support the government's move to overrule a court decision striking down an earlier version of the legislation.

On Sunday afternoon, an open letter signed by about 400 legal professionals was sent to Caroline Mulroney asking that she not support the use of the Constitution's notwithstanding clause.

The clause was invoked by Bill 31, dubbed the Efficient Local Government Act, which reintroduces legislation that was struck down by an Ontario Superior Court judge.

The judge ruled that the initial bill violated the charter rights of candidates and voters in Toronto's upcoming election.

The bill, which slashes the number of Toronto councillors to 25 from 47, was debated at an uncommon weekend sitting at Queen's Park on Saturday.

The lieutenant-governor granted the government's request to reconvene the house at 12:01 a.m. Monday to continue to expedite passage of the bill.

Will Hutcheson, a family lawyer based in Toronto and author of the letter, says the provincial government's use of the clause violates the rights of both the candidates in the election and the citizens of Toronto.

"I think it's really dangerous to use the notwithstanding clause," said Hutcheson. "Rights can be overwritten by the notwithstanding clause ... that means the charter really doesn't protect our rights the way Canadians have thought it does."

Hutcheson said he wrote the letter on Wednesday and published it online, and since then it has been signed hundreds of times. He said he is sending it to Mulroney and her office on Sunday ahead of the midnight sitting.

The Ministry of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.