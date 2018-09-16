Amber Alert issued for girl in Saskatchewan

REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl who they say was abducted outside a strip mall in North Battleford.

Police say Emma O'Keeffe is Caucasian, three-feet-six-inches tall, and weighs 44 pounds.

They say she suffers from epilepsy and autism, and is non-verbal and unable to walk.

She has brown, jaw-length hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, and was wearing a diaper.