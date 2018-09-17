Ont. legislature sits for midnight debate

TORONTO — The Ontario government cited the need for urgent action in recalling the legislature for a rare midnight sitting meant to speed up the passing of a controversial bill to cut Toronto's city council nearly in half.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said the bill, which would reduce council to 25 seats from 47, is necessary to restore order to Toronto city hall and must pass before the fall municipal election.

"With the date of the municipal election rapidly approaching, we need to take action," he said. "Oct. 22 is just a few weeks away. Action to provide greater certainty for everyone and action to ensure that the election proceeds."

An earlier version of the bill was struck down as unconstitutional by an Ontario Superior Court judge last Monday, prompting Premier Doug Ford to invoke a rare provision known as the notwithstanding clause to override the ruling and reintroduce the legislation.

Ford’s use of the provision has been denounced by the opposition parties, prominent Canadian politicians and hundreds of legal professionals.

"Just because the tool exists doesn't mean you have to use it," NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said outside the legislature.

"I think that this is the wrong thing to do, I think the vast majority of people believe that it's the wrong thing to do, and I think the motivation behind it is wrongheaded and I think people need to be worried."

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the premier's actions have put the municipal election in jeopardy.

"This premier has manufactured a crisis by meddling with elections and trampling on local democracy," he said in a statement.

"The Conservatives are acting with impunity, trying to suspend people's Charter rights under the cover of darkness while Ontarians are asleep. "