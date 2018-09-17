Protesters rally outside legislature during midnight sitting

Ford’s use of the provision has been denounced by the opposition parties, prominent Canadian politicians and hundreds of legal professionals.

"The premier's use of the notwithstanding clause for the first time has created unprecedented chaos in our city, in our province and beyond," Liberal legislator Mitzie Hunter said during the debate.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the premier's actions have put the municipal election in jeopardy.

"This premier has manufactured a crisis by meddling with elections and trampling on local democracy," he said in a statement. "The Conservatives are acting with impunity, trying to suspend people's Charter rights under the cover of darkness while Ontarians are asleep. "

The Tory government maintains the move is necessary and within its rights, and claims the judge made an error in his ruling.

"This is something that we have a constitutional right to do and we believe it's important for elected representatives to be making the law," Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said outside the legislature.

Evangeline Cowie and Ana Buzdugan, two Grade 12 students from Toronto, watched the debate for a short time before the public galleries were cleared. The pair said they felt it was important to show their opposition to the bill — even on a school night.

"It's going to send a message that everyone is ready, is prepared to do whatever it takes to go against that decision," said Cowie, who attended with her parents.

"History is kind of going to be made today so I feel like it's important to be here, especially for something that concerns Toronto and its citizens so much," Buzdugan added.

"My dad found it kind of unusual that I wanted to come, he asked me why I couldn't just watch it on TV and I was like, 'No it's different when you're actually there because it feels like it's something you're a part of.'"

Frank Griggs, who lined up to observe the proceedings, expressed similar motivations.

"I hope this sends a message to some of the Conservative MPPs that might at least consider voting against this bill based on the feelings of their own constituents and also just their own sense of decency and their own idea of what democracy should be," Griggs said.

The bill was debated at an uncommon weekend sitting at Queen’s Park on Saturday, and the lieutenant-governor granted the government's request to reconvene the house at 12:01 a.m. Monday to continue the debate.

Ford wouldn't say how much it cost to bring back staff on the weekend, but laid the blame with the Opposition for delaying the bill's passing.

New Democrats had argued the bill should be thrown out, citing rules that preclude the house from debating substantially identical legislation in the same session and from debating a matter that is before the courts.

However, Speaker Ted Arnott ruled in the government's favour early Monday morning, saying the newly introduced bill is different from its previous incarnation.

The NDP also moved to adjourn the overnight debate but lost 67-24.

The government finds itself crunched for time at the legislature with the International Plowing Match in Chatham-Kent set for Tuesday and each year Queen's Park closes for a day so all politicians can attend.

Earlier this week, City of Toronto clerk Ulli Watkiss said that with each passing day it becomes "virtually impossible" to ensure the city provides its residents and candidates with a fair election.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press