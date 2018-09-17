Kitchener Ward 1 candidate: Marcus Drasdo

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Respecting failure as a learning tool as opposed to being something to fear and be the reason for inaction is something I take to heart everyday. As an entrepreneur, business owner, home builder or event co-ordinator, I have had to reach beyond my limits; it can feel uncomfortable sometimes but the uncomfortable is when I learn the most. It wasn’t until I ran in the 2014 election that I looked back at the unconnected stories of my life and realized that I have a lot to offer because of the abundant amount of experiences that I have gained in many different fields. I grew up in the construction industry, but it was travel that gave me different perspectives, experiences and learning lessons. It was after door knocking and speaking to many people at their homes that I realized that I connect and relate easily to them due to shared stories and values. It’s easy to put people in boxes, but I always dismissed the idea that each person is one thing. We are many things and I take care to remember that when I interact with others. One opinion on one subject does not define a person. Travel has taught me that most people want the same thing, work to feel valued, fair pay to keep a home for their family and hopefully enough left over for a treat with friends on Friday night. Why should you vote for me was the question. My want and abilities to find further explanation of how things are and what we can do to get further and better. I think being a councillor is an extremely important position, with that comes expectations to do more than just show up. It’s an active role that’s responsible for Kitchener’s citizens everyday lives. Embracing failure leads to growth. We tend to look at projections and the future possibilities more than what went wrong in the past. To grow and build a more inclusive, safe, prosperous city takes looking back at all the pieces and moving together forward toward a better city to enjoy, work and live.