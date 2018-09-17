Kitchener Ward 1 candidate: Aasia Khatoon

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

My only objective as soon as I am elected is to get better jobs for our residents. Our Kitchener families are finding it harder to live here and raise their kids. Our own youth have no good and secure opportunities; neither do they get any benefits. They are getting huge, study loans and then working at Tim Hortons, Walmart and other survival jobs. Then after losing all hope, they are leaving their own city to find a better life somewhere else. Why do you think in our city seniors’ population is growing? Their loved ones are not getting good jobs and being helpless they have to leave them to find better jobs somewhere else. Ask yourself, what are we providing to our seniors? They have worked so hard to make our city and now it is dying right in front of them. We do not provide anything to our seniors either, do we? Non-Kitchener residents, on the other hand, are getting better jobs and later on after getting good pay, benefits and experience, they are simply leaving our city. Ask yourself, what are your elected representatives doing? Check your local newspapers and you will find them attending parties and events, while our city is falling and failing. Our city is already not able to pay better wages to its residents, while taxes are increasing just like these elected representatives salaries. Ask yourself, how many times after every election do you see them? This needs to stop. I have the same story as yours. Just like you, I am a Kitchener resident who has a family and kids growing up here. I work here and would like to retire here and just like you, my life too is not easy. I want the residents of our city to have better jobs right here, along with our neighbours in our community. One day I will be a senior and I hope to retire too. My dream is to be able to see our city grow strong for us, our children and our coming generations. Let’s make our city grow strong for us, the residents, we who call Kitchener our home!