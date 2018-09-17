Kitchener Ward 1 candidate: Susan Stark

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

As I have knocked on doors you have shared that you are not opposed to development “in your backyard.” You simply want responsible development that complements your existing neighbourhood. Development is necessary to build a thriving city. Listening to residents is critical to to this success — the current height limits should be honoured until a new policy can be designed. Mistakes have been made in the past with the demolition of heritage sites for new development.

I would ensure that our heritage buildings and properties are protected and the poor decisions of the past are not repeated in the future. Traffic-calming measures on some streets to make them safer for residents are important to you. That resonates with me as my street is used as a short cut and although the traffic volume isn’t high, the speed is. We must ensure the safety of our communities.

My experience as a small-business owner, as well as in the corporate and not-for-profit sectors, has prepared me to be a calm but forceful voice for you on council. I am a skilled negotiator, a strong and compassionate advocate for the people, and for the past 18 years I have either been part of an executive team, or a finance committee, that was responsible for budget development. I balanced projects that were required and projects that would have been nice, although non-essential. I was always cognizant of the fact that we had a duty to the people whose hard- earned funds we were using. I prioritized these projects and identified alternative revenue options. I will do the same on council. You have expressed to me that a two-term limit on elected officials is something you feel strongly about. On Oct. 22, you have the power to implement that by voting for me, Susan Stark, to be your Ward 1 representative on Kitchener city council. I am listening.