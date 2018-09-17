Kitchener Ward 1 candidate: Stephanie Stretch

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Because I know Ward 1. This is where I first experienced community while playing in the yard, riding my bike, playing baseball and exploring the parks. It is a place where I’ve always felt safe and welcome. I want to continue to give back, to a community that gave so much to me. Because I listen. While I have been out knocking on doors and talking to neighbours, you have raised issues like snow removal and development plans that defy bylaws. I hear your frustrations and am confident that we can find practical, affordable and creative solutions. Because I will work for you and with you. To balance the diverse needs of our community, we need leaders who will work together to make decisions that align with our values. Change is only sustainable when it starts locally. I want to work with you to create a strong community where your neighbourhood, your city, are a place you love to live. Because we need to stand firm. Severe budgets cuts at the provincial level are in the works. This will have a severe impact on our municipal order and well-being. I am committed to standing up for Kitchener, keeping our taxes safe from inflation, and continuing our record of fiscal responsibility. Because I am ready, willing and able: We want change yet settle for old guard leaders; we look for hope yet decisions are made in fear; we seek equality but only see differences. Facing these contradictions, it is time for local leadership to prioritize community and collaboration. Vote Stretch and join me in focusing on what we can create together: a place where you love to live, where your neighbours are friends, where your family can grow. Your voice can be heard, your belonging matters, your values can drive our community to greatness. Vote Stretch and we can achieve it together. VoteStretch.ca 519-277-4477