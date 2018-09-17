NewsAlert: Ontario MP ditches Liberals for Tory benches

OTTAWA — An Ontario MP is crossing the floor of the House of Commons and leaving the Liberals to join the Opposition Conservatives.
Leona Alleslev made the stunning announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.
More coming
By The Canadian Press
