Man dead after crashing ATV into tree

REDBRIDGE, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV in northern Ontario.
OPP say the collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. yesterday near Redbridge, Ont. just east of North Bay.
Police say a man driving an ATV crashed into a tree and fell into a ditch.
They say the 49-year-old North Bay resident was pronounced dead on scene.
By The Canadian Press
REDBRIDGE, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV in northern Ontario.
OPP say the collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. yesterday near Redbridge, Ont. just east of North Bay.
Police say a man driving an ATV crashed into a tree and fell into a ditch.
They say the 49-year-old North Bay resident was pronounced dead on scene.
By The Canadian Press
REDBRIDGE, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV in northern Ontario.
OPP say the collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. yesterday near Redbridge, Ont. just east of North Bay.
Police say a man driving an ATV crashed into a tree and fell into a ditch.
They say the 49-year-old North Bay resident was pronounced dead on scene.
By The Canadian Press