Waterloo Region public school board cancels night school for fall semester

WATERLOO REGION — Free night school was barely surviving. Now it's pretty much history, in a sign of changing times.

Three years ago, night enrolment at the Waterloo Region District School Board plunged by one-third, and just 71 per cent of students completed their night courses. The board responded by putting more coursework online, hoping to stabilize the program and help students succeed at it.

It seems not to have worked. The public school board has cancelled night school for this fall semester.

"It was cancelled due to low registration," board spokesperson Alana Russell said. The board has "tried various options, and enrolment is low."