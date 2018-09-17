Waterloo Region public school board cancels night school for fall semester

WATERLOO REGION — Free night school was barely surviving. Now it's pretty much history, in a sign of changing times.
Three years ago, night enrolment at the Waterloo Region District School Board plunged by one-third, and just 71 per cent of students completed their night courses. The board responded by putting more coursework online, hoping to stabilize the program and help students succeed at it.
It seems not to have worked. The public school board has cancelled night school for this fall semester.
"It was cancelled due to low registration," board spokesperson Alana Russell said. The board has "tried various options, and enrolment is low."
Night classes may resume early next year, pending registration in February.
Most of those who attended were high school students seeking extra credits, not working people seeking to upgrade their education after hours.
Two years ago, depending on enrolment, up to 26 courses in Grades 10, 11 and 12 were to be offered, including English, science and math. Most courses were for students bound for university or college.
For a while, the board sought to make night school more flexible by limiting classroom attendance and letting students complete more coursework online from home.
For this now-cancelled semester, night classes were planned at just two schools, Cameron Heights Collegiate in Kitchener and Galt Collegiate in Cambridge.
WATERLOO REGION — Free night school was barely surviving. Now it's pretty much history, in a sign of changing times.
Three years ago, night enrolment at the Waterloo Region District School Board plunged by one-third, and just 71 per cent of students completed their night courses. The board responded by putting more coursework online, hoping to stabilize the program and help students succeed at it.
It seems not to have worked. The public school board has cancelled night school for this fall semester.
"It was cancelled due to low registration," board spokesperson Alana Russell said. The board has "tried various options, and enrolment is low."
Night classes may resume early next year, pending registration in February.
Most of those who attended were high school students seeking extra credits, not working people seeking to upgrade their education after hours.
Two years ago, depending on enrolment, up to 26 courses in Grades 10, 11 and 12 were to be offered, including English, science and math. Most courses were for students bound for university or college.
For a while, the board sought to make night school more flexible by limiting classroom attendance and letting students complete more coursework online from home.
For this now-cancelled semester, night classes were planned at just two schools, Cameron Heights Collegiate in Kitchener and Galt Collegiate in Cambridge.
WATERLOO REGION — Free night school was barely surviving. Now it's pretty much history, in a sign of changing times.
Three years ago, night enrolment at the Waterloo Region District School Board plunged by one-third, and just 71 per cent of students completed their night courses. The board responded by putting more coursework online, hoping to stabilize the program and help students succeed at it.
It seems not to have worked. The public school board has cancelled night school for this fall semester.
"It was cancelled due to low registration," board spokesperson Alana Russell said. The board has "tried various options, and enrolment is low."
Night classes may resume early next year, pending registration in February.
Most of those who attended were high school students seeking extra credits, not working people seeking to upgrade their education after hours.
Two years ago, depending on enrolment, up to 26 courses in Grades 10, 11 and 12 were to be offered, including English, science and math. Most courses were for students bound for university or college.
For a while, the board sought to make night school more flexible by limiting classroom attendance and letting students complete more coursework online from home.
For this now-cancelled semester, night classes were planned at just two schools, Cameron Heights Collegiate in Kitchener and Galt Collegiate in Cambridge.