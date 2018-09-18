Ontario seeking stay of council-cutting ruling

TORONTO — The Ontario government will be in court today seeking a stay of a court decision that upended the province's plans to cut Toronto city council nearly in half in the middle of an election campaign.

Last week Justice Edward Belobaba ruled that Bill 5, which slashed Toronto's council to 25 seats from 47, violated freedom of expression rights for candidates and voters.

Premier Doug Ford has since reintroduced the bill and invoked a constitutional provision known as the notwithstanding clause to forge ahead with the council-cutting plan.

But the new bill won't be up for a final vote until Thursday at the earliest, and city staff have said the chances of running a fair election on Oct. 22 shrink with every day of uncertainty that goes by.