Kitchener Ward 2 candidate: Suresh Arangath

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Meaningful citizen participation is the result of efficient communication between the city and its citizens. In Kitchener, only one-third feel that the city is doing a good job communicating how tax dollars are spent. I will reach out to residents on a regular basis through town hall style meetings and will be relaying their opinions before any major decisions are made by the city. Through increased efficiencies, reduced wastage and better planning, I will strive to control the increase in our property taxes and fees. We should have a say in the decisions of the city which affect our lives. I will address the severe shortage of affordable housing in the city through innovative solutions, like having a fixed percentage of the new condo units built in the city to be reserved for affordable housing. Women should have the choice to return to work after having kids and do it on their own terms to achieve gender equality. The resolution of the affordable child care issue for the young parents in our city, through discussions with the province and other sources for more funding will be my priority. Seniors and those who are disabled face a lot of challenges including social isolation and lack of support. I plan to provide snow removal from the sidewalks and more facilities for these groups to integrate with the community. Small business and local contractors should be provided with more opportunities in the region and I will make sure that our region has fair practices to provide a level playground for all those involved. I will strive to have more bike lanes, for them to be both connected and continuous for the safety of the cyclist and will take measures to promote construction supporting a green economy. I plan to bridge the gap between the residents and various levels of government in addressing our concerns and needs. I have the knowledge and courage to ask questions about matters concerning us. My passion and experience in finance management adds value to the challenge we face today.

