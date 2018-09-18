Kitchener Ward 2 candidate: Dave Schnider

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I believe I’ve shown dedication to finding solutions to both Ward 2 and city-wide issues. I’ve responded to resident issues, advocated for them and worked with staff to help find solutions and answers. Visit the testimonials section of daveschnider.com to see some of the work I’ve done.

I’ve worked with Ward 2 neighbourhood groups, school councils and charitable efforts with Colin’s Toy Drive, Madison’s Ice Cream For Breakfast and Christ the King United Church. I’ve regularly attended meetings of the Stanley Park and Centreville Chicopee Community Associations, arranging for city support when needed. I’ve been at resident information nights for traffic calming projects and infrastructure improvements.

On council, my ability to work together and build consensus with fellow councillors saw me being voted by them to be vice chair of the community and infrastructure services and finance and corporate services standing committees.

I’ve been respectful with your tax dollars. Our budgets maintained and improved services with modest increases at or below the rate of inflation averaging 1.67 per cent or $17.39 annually. Debt levels decreased. Reserve levels increased.

I supported: improving our water infrastructure program by increasing preventive maintenance to extend the life of water, sanitary and storm systems; neighbourhoods with the Love My Hood strategy; economic development with the Make It Kitchener strategy; citizen engagement with the Engage Kitchener website and public input events; the arts with our Creative Arts Hub; recreation with the renovation of the Kiwanis Park Pool and Iron Horse Trail improvements; a money and power saving LED street sight system with an Adaptive Control Network; and, high tech innovation with our Digital Civic Innovation Lab at Communitech.

While social service and housing needs are under Region of Waterloo governance, Kitchener needs to be active in working with the region to address these needs. I support reducing the impact on the environment, encouraging sustainable energy use, preserving natural areas and a strong urban forest program.

I’ve shown I can look after the needs of Ward 2 and Kitchener overall and ask for your support to continue doing that and keeping the positive momentum in Kitchener going.



