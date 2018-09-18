Kitchener Ward 2 candidate: Regan Brusse

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am a mother to three children, a teen lady and twin boys. We are bilingual (French and English). I am also a student at Conestoga College. In 2009, I earned a certificate in information technology. I again returned to school in 2016, obtained my bookkeeping certificate with honours, and later transferred into their three year business administration accounting diploma. I am expecting to graduate from this program next year; I am taking this fall semester off so I can focus on my election campaign. In addition to my education, I bring a multitude of business, technological and accounting experience to this position. Like many residents in our area, I have experienced poverty on many levels. I know many of the issues our community faces firsthand. I have made use of many of the local resources to aid in maintaining my family as my children have aged. I am familiar with local agencies and what they offer through this firsthand experience. I have been an active advocate with the Alliance Against Poverty since 2015 where I actively work to eliminate the stigmas that are often attached to people and groups with lower incomes. I believe that we need to include everyone as we grow as a city and as a region. By voting for me we gain not only the benefits of the personal experience I bring to the table, but the strength of a woman, who knows the struggle is real … I always get back up and rise again. I will continue to apply my determination and “grit” to all I do. I am compassionate, capable and intelligent. I face adversity when needed and will not back down from taking the necessary steps to effect change in our community when required. If you would like to know more about me, please visit my website at www.ReganSunshineBrussé.ca.