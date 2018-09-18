Kitchener Ward 2 candidate: Fitzroy Vanderpool

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I immigrated with my family to Canada as young child. My mother and father were in search of a better way of life for our family. Living in a city and country where you are a visible minority was difficult at first but after a while we learned to adapt to the lifestyle.

I come from a family of boys, and my oldest brother was getting picked on as a kid so my father took us to the Waterloo Regional Police Boxing Club to learn how to defend ourselves. As with most things in life, we weren’t born knowing how to defend, but with proper training and practice we became very good at it and started competing. With lots of hard work and perseverance we went on to win championships as well.

I, Fitz "the Whip" Vanderpool, went on to compete as a professional boxer and did something that no one before me had done — I brought the first ever professional championship belt back to Kitchener-Waterloo. You see, with hard work and dedication ... you can accomplish whatever it is you put your mind to.

I have been proclaimed an international fire safety ambassador and awarded for outstanding contribution to fire safety. I've been a board member for the Dream Centre, which works with and helps keep homeless and underprivileged families fed, clothed and off the streets. I empower youth by providing support and mentorship while teaching boxing and fitness at schools throughout the region, giving youth a space to build personal skills and set and achieve goals, all while fostering relationships with other youth.

As a resident of Kitchener-Waterloo for over 40 years I am very in touch with the people and the community. I am a hands-on type of individual. I have worked with and helped many charities over the years, cancer walk, cystic fibrosis, kidney fashion show, Parkinson SuperWalk, juvenile diabetes, kidney walk, Run a Lung, just to name a few.

As a business owner in the community for over 15 years my passion runs strong for the well-being and safety of the youth, our future.