Kitchener Ward 3 candidate: John Gazzola

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

With my university and chartered accounting degrees I have the knowledge and experience to serve the public. Add to this 15 years in the private sector along with 50 years experience in municipal politics as an administrator and elected official. I know my way not only around city hall, but also through authorizing legislation both from senior governments. In spite of my longevity I am open to change. I welcome change, but it must be tempered with experience and knowledge. I am fluent in using social media much beyond my age-category peers. Throughout my entire life I have always demonstrated the highest integrity. On many occasions I have stood alone in upholding a strong issue affecting those who are marginalized. I firmly believe in transparency! The public must be made aware of all the facts. I have often challenged the necessity of “in camera” meetings. Except with real estate negotiations I believe almost all other issues should be publicly debated. We encourage the public to become engaged in local activity and thus it is important to provide them with all the facts. I have a record of fiscal responsibility. Not only must taxes be controlled but also the cost of the many other services that are provided to our citizens that can only be obtained from the city; such as water and hydro. We need to work harder to make these needs affordable. I have leadership ability. During my entire working career I was always in a management position. While on city staff I rose to the highest administrative position in the city. So much of what we do in our normal lives in operating our own homes is no different from operating a municipality. The majority of our day to day problems can be solved just by using common sense. I have applied that principle so many times in the past and I am humbled and flattered when many come up to me and say that I am the voice of reason on Kitchener city council.

