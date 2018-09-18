Kitchener Ward 3 candidate: James Howe

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

After 16 years, now is the time for change in Ward 3.

I’m ready to be your strong new voice on city council. My passion is to make Kitchener the best place to live, work and play.

I can provide the fresh ideas we need to build the city of tomorrow. We need safer roads for everyone and that encourage more people to more frequently walk or ride bikes. As we intensify along the LRT route, we can increase affordable housing by using tools the city already has. And we need to be environmental leaders since the quality of life of future generations depends on it.

I will keep you informed on issues facing your neighbourhood and the city and will engage you so that you can make your voice heard. A benefit of this approach is finding solutions before a situation becomes confrontational.

Neighbourhoods are the building blocks of a healthy, happy city. I will cultivate and support initiatives to build stronger neighbourhoods in Ward 3. If you have an idea to help improve or better connect your neighbourhood, I will work with you to see if we can realize it. And I can inspire you by sharing ideas from across the city and other communities.

I pledge to be a city councillor that is easily accessible and responsive. I will be visible both in Ward 3 and around the city. And I also promise to responsibly invest property taxes and other city revenues to benefit residents.

I know how to make a difference. I have already helped Traynor-Vanier residents make their voices heard and get action on a LRT crossing that returns much needed walkability to their neighbourhood. I also raised awareness that the city owned the former legion building on Ontario Street for 15 years and left it empty. That prompted the city to sell it and gain $1.5 million.

You can count on me to work with you to tirelessly build the best Kitchener possible.

Now is the time for Ward 3 to vote for a strong new voice with fresh ideas.