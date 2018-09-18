Kitchener Ward 3 candidate: Paras Solanki

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

My name is Paras Solanki and I am running for Ward 3 councillor in Kitchener. I am running for councillor because I aspire to bring an interactive, innovative, and dynamic leadership to our community. Being born and raised in Kitchener, I have always been amazed at the way Kitchener maintains being in competitive line with bigger cities in the pursuit of advancement, community involvement, innovation, and growth; while still maintaining a homely and connected feeling within the diverse community. I want to get to work on the front line in our municipality so I can ensure that the decisions and actions taken work toward the healthy growth and advancement of our city and Ward 3. I understand what makes Kitchener such a special place to live, and aim to work in the best interest of our city to lead the stride toward positive growth, community inclusiveness and continuous innovation. To address the smooth transition of increased newcomers and maintain the quality well-being for current residents, we must ensure that our city is prepared. We need to have affordable, efficient, and widespread public transit. We also need to address the number of jobs in our region. Without sufficient jobs, it becomes difficult for many residents to justify living here. Another issue when it comes to justifying the living costs in our region is housing. We need to focus on affordable housing, especially considering the rapid housing price increases in the past two years. Kitchener has great potential to continue to grow and evolve, but this must be done with careful consideration, quality ideas, and long-term planning. Dear voters, truly contemplate the type of change that you hold to be necessary in this upcoming election. We need someone who will serve in the best interest of our community with integrity, diligence and enthusiasm. And that is what I will strive to achieve. Vote a strong new voice, vote a young leader, vote Paras Solanki.