Kitchener Ward 3 candidate: Robert Souliere

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am a pedestrian, just like everybody else, I walk to a lot of places. This doesn't mean I don't drive (I do). Sometimes I cycle. However, as a pedestrian we are reminded of just who we really are. As a pedestrian, we can find a "common unity" upon which to build our community, regardless of our differences. Finding and understanding our "common unity" could go a long way toward dissolving the core that feeds the divisive politics of today. Let's work on that — a community built upon our "common unity." Council needs to remember that their actions affect pedestrians every day. When decisions are made with this in mind, our community and city will grow sustainably, to be vibrant, functional, and a place where people will want to meet and participate. A tremendous phase of development is currently taking place in our region. Council needs members that will ask questions on behalf of the everyday citizen — the pedestrian in all of us. How will their choices affect the average citizen on the street? Are funds being allocated appropriately and effectively across our services and infrastructure? How can we ensure accountability of our bureaucrats? (Hint: open-source governance and blockchain — a topic for another day.) The region has many community related issues to deal with — from housing standards to homelessness, public transportation to road work, the opioid crisis to safe injection sites, and much more. Again, if we can find our common unity on these issues, finding solutions will be easier. I will be the councillor looking to encourage our common unity. I will be the councillor who remembers that he is also a pedestrian, and who will ask questions on behalf of the pedestrian. I will remember that everybody has a path to walk. On Oct. 22 — I will remember to vote!