Kitchener Ward 4 candidate: Florence Carbray

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Doon Pioneer Park has been our home for over 38 years. Our sons grew up here; I have worked, volunteered, and played here. Ward 4 of Kitchener has seen so much growth in the last while. I have been meeting neighbours during this campaign to hear what matters most to them. Some concerns they have shared are neighbourhood traffic flow, student residents, affordable housing, environment, and conservation of property values. All these will require someone who is willing to listen and act on behalf of the community. I want to be that person. I have a proven record of working with members of this community and getting results. My work in mobilizing community volunteers and my positive relationship with people is what best represents me. During 1984 to 1989, I was part of the neighbourhood association team who identified the need for a community centre here. With the support of the neighbourhood, area schools and all involved, we navigate through the ‘system,’ raised $25,000, and finally succeeded in getting city approval for the community centre and library which opened Sept. 16, 1989. I have also been organizing the annual Christmas Miracle Food Hamper project since 1982 for our community, and everyone who knows me will confirm that I work diligently toward ensuring that the needs of low income families at Christmas are alleviated. My work as property manager for housing co-operatives for over 25 years provides me with the knowledge and experience necessary for this job. I take the role of councillor very seriously. I feel I have much more to offer by being your voice when I represent Ward 4 at Kitchener council. I will be proud to represent you. It is important that residents communicate to me what I will be required to accomplish. Together we will make that happen.