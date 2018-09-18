Kitchener Ward 4 candidate: Christine Michaud

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am a lifelong resident of Kitchener and have been proud to call Ward 4 my home for the past 23 years. I am experienced in communications and public relations with post-secondary education in journalism. I am a former features editor for the Kitchener Waterloo Record where I worked for 26 years. I have volunteered on many committees over the years including City of Kitchener's economic development advisory committee and downtown action advisory committee, K-W Oktoberfest, Centre in the Square board, Food4Kids Waterloo Wellington Board, 20,000 Homes Canada Campaign, Junior Achievement, and Big Brothers and Sisters.

With over two decades of community involvement and a strong background in communications, I am uniquely positioned to be an active, fair voice for the constituents of Ward 4. I am committed to the following areas: infrastructure, responsible development, connecting neighbourhoods, student housing, and safe and sustainable community.

As our neighbourhoods change and grow, we must have a planning document in place to ensure city growth at a reasonable pace and protect our trails, parks and outlying areas.

Everyone deserves to live in a community where he or she feels safe, not only in his or her home but on the street as well. I will work to ensure creative traffic calming solutions are placed where needed.

ION is expected to be running by the end of 2018, and while GRT has enhanced its routes in the Doon South Area, there is still more work to do. I will work with the mayor, regional council and GRT to make sure residents in Ward 4 have the appropriate bus services to be able to utilize the LRT system.

I believe a connected community creates a better neighbourhood. I will work to build a better relationship with Conestoga College, its students, and area residents through collaboration and programs funded through the City of Kitchener such as the award-winning Lovemyhood program, neighbours day and placemaking day.

I will demonstrate financially responsible decision-making at city hall, and I will listen to community priorities and provide clear communication processes for Ward 4 citizens. I would be honoured to serve residents of Ward 4. On Oct. 22 exercise your right to vote — it is a privilege denied to many.