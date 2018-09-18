Kitchener Ward 4 candidate: Julie Batista Geary

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Being a proactive member of society is something that has come naturally to me for years. Any time I saw something that needed to be done, rather then complain about it or brew about it, I would just do it or fix it myself. For 12 years I have lived in the Doon community, being a small-business owner supporting families, and discovering my passion for helping others from the grassroots level up. One of my favourite quotes is “See a need, fill a need,” it may seem like a simple quote from a children’s movie, but it truly moves me daily. Going for a walk and find someone’s mail on the sidewalk? Deliver it to them if it’s nearby. Walk by the same piece of garbage or smashed bottle a few times on the sidewalk, trail or park? Pick it up and dispose of it properly. A community member wants to meet more of their neighbours? Organize community events. These are just a few examples of the simple things that I do, and that can be done in our community to make someone else’s day a little bit better. I have been observing and mentoring my Doon South Community Group Facebook page, 2,100-plus members and growing, and have seen that community members want to feel connected with those around them, feel safe in their homes, and be part of a bigger picture. Our community has grown by leaps and bounds and I would love to have the opportunity to continue to nurture and help the community grow while maintaining decorum with the City of Kitchener. Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success. Henry Ford — There are always decisions to be made — the good, the bad and the ugly — strong, caring, approachable. www.helpjuliehelpyou.ca