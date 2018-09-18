Kitchener Ward 4 candidate: Wes Hill

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Asking why me for Ward 4 is a lot like those dreaded interview questions we get. We try to balance these answers with a mix of humility, but with the realization that we DO believe we’re the best person for the job. That’s why we want the job. I believe that I am the best person for the job. I don’t believe it’s about pushing a personal vision or agenda. If elected, I would not be Ward 4, but Ward 4’s voice on city council. We, not I, will make a difference. I do see things in this community, and city-wide, that demand attention. Insufficiencies with geared to income housing and lack of child care spaces to name two. I live in Ward 4, have started and run a business here. I’m raising a family here. I’ve watched our little part of Kitchener grow, change and continuously improve. My local restaurant has been a destination for people from across the city. Daily people chat with me and share their varied contributions, hopes, and aspirations for our growing city. Residents have real concerns about traffic, service shortfalls, safety, and the need for safe paths, sufficient parking, and more. My background in property management and development contributes perspective to Ward 4’s challenges with incorporating appropriate student housing and the expansion of our community. Budgets, social and traditional infrastructure, protecting our heritage landmarks and green spaces, working to ensure growth and services leave no one behind. Inextricably linked concerns abound. I want to be humble, humility has its place, but Ward 4 doesn’t need a councillor that is going to be humble — Ward 4 needs a councillor who will ensure they are heard and that their concerns are acted upon to the betterment of all. I believe I am that person.