Kitchener Ward 5 candidate: Aizad Ahmad

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Kitchener is at the crossroads of tremendous change. In the near future, the LRT and transit transformation, proposed high speed rail (study completion expected 2020), and better highway access will further enhance the influx of people and resources to our region. While other cities in this area have had success in attracting business and people, there is room for improvement in Kitchener, and I would like to improve the quality of life in Kitchener. Five reasons to vote for me: 1. Financial literacy — having worked 10 years in Canada in banking and insurance firms I have the competency to evaluate city hall budget and financial issues in a professional manner. I have an MBA and have managed financial budgets. 2. Process improvement — many government bodies have understood the need to improve customer service, reduce red tape, make it easier to do business, and reduce waste. I have expertise in this area and can apply it to the city hall concerns so that businesses can quickly get their actions done, and citizens get the answers to their queries in an efficient manner. 3. Infrastructure enhancement — I possess real estate expertise which will be useful when zoning, infrastructure, variances, and traffic issues are discussed. We need to reduce construction roadblocks and improve the roads. Low cost housing should be available for the common citizen. Developments must address traffic issues on priority. 4. Manufacturing experience — I have worked in manufacturing firms and will promote Kitchener as a local hub for more business and manufacturing set ups. 5. Community service — I have been an advocate for United Way, mentored new immigrants, provided training for professions, and provided career guidance. I immigrated to Canada in 2004 and thus am aware of the hurdles faced by new immigrants.