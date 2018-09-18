Kitchener Ward 5 candidate: Andres Fuentes

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I will work hard for this city and for this community. City council should be the most accessible level of government and I want to make sure the people in my ward feel like they are being heard and that city council is responsive to Ward 5’s unique needs. I think Kitchener’s municipal government lacks a central vision and I want to help create a long-term plan that focuses on smart growth and building sustainable communities. Growth is a positive measure of community health, but we need to do a better job at assessing the quality of growth. Is our city’s growth simply sprawl that threatens the country line and makes it harder and more expensive to provide services? Or is our growth purposeful, sustainable and smart? My vision focuses on six areas: transportation, sustainability, recreation, community building, community safety and smart growth. My ward is primarily made up of newer communities and it faces many unique transportation and safety issues. Access to reliable and public transportation has been a high regional focus, but parts of Ward 5 remain underserviced. Busy roadways that run through my ward do not provide safe spaces for cyclists and pedestrians — in a family-centric community having safe spaces for children to walk to schools is essential. Ensuring these young families also have safe spaces to play, and recreational opportunities that are open and accessible all-year-round is incredibly important to building a strong sense of community. I also want to make sure that these communities are built to deal with our changing climate, and that the city is taking carbon reduction goals seriously. I bring a wealth of experience, with over seven years working in government relations roles, over five years of sustainable advocacy experience, and over ten years in public policy roles. I have lived, worked, and studied in this community since I was seven years old and I am passionate about seeing it succeed.