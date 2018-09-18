Kitchener Ward 5 candidate: Kelly Galloway-Sealock

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

As the elected representative for the last 12 years (Ward 5/South Kitchener) I have the experience, dedication, and passion to continue to serve the residents of Kitchener. I bring a strong voice to city hall with integrity, demonstrated leadership and ability to get work done. I have lived in south Kitchener my entire life and live in Ward 5 with my husband Trevor and our three boys, Callan, Tyson and Logan. There are many qualities I have shown throughout my time on council. They include being fiscally responsible, strong strategic vision, knowledge of the needs in Ward 5 and across the city, and being engaged in our community. I make sure to connect with our community through my Catch Up with Kelly open house format sessions, attending community events, and neighbourhood association meetings. I have the knowledge to navigate city hall and pride myself in having a strong rapport with city staff. To touch on one topic, Ward 5 is currently underserviced with city facilities (mostly recreational) and I have worked hard to advocate for permanent facilities. According to the current capital budget our ward is about to get what it has been waiting for — the south district park (now known as RBJ Schlegel Park) Phase 1 to open fall 2019, two permanent community centers (one in Williamsburg/Rosenberg and another in Huron Woods to service the entire Huron and Wildflowers community) and a branch library. This is a lot for one ward in four years but this is what I have been working toward and what our area needs and deserves. We are growing rapidly and will continue to grow, we need to ensure that we are building complete communities with all the necessary amenities. We are so lucky to live in a diverse community and I feel humbled to be able to represent you at city hall. Vote for experience and commitment to making our community the best it can be. Please check out my website kellygallowaysealock.ca for further information on why to vote for Kelly Galloway-Sealock.