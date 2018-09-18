Kitchener Ward 5 candidate: Sonal Pandya

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I want to represent Ward 5 on council to help our businesses, to improve our services. I will see that our tax money is used wisely, and ensure that Ward 5 and our city is an even better place for all of us to live, work and raise our families. Some point over the last four years, you have complained about one of those issues. Please give a chance to new candidates to resolve those issue with fresh ideas. Less than 30 per cent of female representation on council is one of the reasons for my candidacy. Election is the heart of democracy. There was 30.66 per cent voter turnout at the 2014 City of Kitchener election. Let us come forward and participate in election as a celebration. Your vote will contribute to building a stronger community.