Kitchener Ward 6 candidate: Paul Singh

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Today, we are at a pivotal crossroad in our Kitchener's history. As the revitalization of our downtown takes hold and we face the challenges of growth, council needs to continue making good choices that ensure our expansion is sustainable and benefits all of us. With innovative ideas and hard work, we can continue to foster an environment that promotes strategic and sustainable growth that creates jobs and enhances our quality of life. Helping to make Kitchener a prime example of economic vitality. I have been instrumental in shaping our city budgets to help ensure they were more respectful of your tax dollars and helped to bring in the last three budgets at or below the rate of inflation. For storm water management fee, I have pushed for a greater rebate and fought against the annual rate increases. In Ward 6, I have been responsive to concerns of residents, getting council to pass numerous measures to respond to citizen ideas and concerns. Below you'll find the principles that I will follow to effectively represent you at Kitchener City Hall. I will continue to work for accountability, fiscal responsibility and greater efficiencies at city hall. I will advocate for issues affecting Ward 6 residents, for the improvement of city services and strong infrastructure. I will maintain my efforts to provide strong, sensible economic development opportunities for Kitchener residents. With a proven record of being your advocate and representative on the city council, I will continue the fight to protect our quality of life, encouraged council to be mindful of the stresses felt by the average taxpayer and focus on creating new jobs. Together we will ensure your issues and the needs of our community will remain a primary focus. On Oct. 22, 2018, I look forward to your vote so that I can continue working with you as your representative at city hall.