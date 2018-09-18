Kitchener Ward 7 candidate: Hanna Domagala

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

To make Ward 7 and Kitchener even better. We can EXPECT MORE, and we have options. Trained as an architect, with a career in the design and construction fields, I possess the skills and knowledge to guide creative change. Having also worked for cities for many years, I have the advantage of understanding all sides at the council table. Today I want to share my negotiation and collaboration skills, ability to successfully shape policy, manage budgets, listen and ask tough questions. As a mother, grandmother and wife, I know what it means to overcome challenges and turn them into positive actions. A dedicated volunteer and educator, I have worked hard to build relationships, empower our youth and open doors to those in need. I have lived in Ward 7 for many years, walked and biked its every corner. I see possibilities for more appealing spaces and programs, safer passages, transportation options, community activities that bring us together all year round. By voting for me you can imagine world-class infrastructure and facilities, affordable housing options, beautiful destinations to go to, accessible programs, a sustainable environment. I know we want to feel safe, integrated, healthy and economically strong. I hear my neighbours’ expectations of a connected community with choices and opportunities for different needs. And especially now: an innovative government, reasonable debt and taxes. I believe that with a STRONG and consulted vision, leaders who can make BOLD choices and RESPONSIBLE decisions, while staying SENSITIVE to local, environmental and budgetary needs, we can achieve a better balance — a more efficient, engaging and beautiful Kitchener. I am passionate about what I can do for Ward 7 and the City of Kitchener. On Oct. 22 I look forward to your vote. It will be my honour to represent you as your Kitchener councillor.