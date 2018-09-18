Kitchener Ward 7 candidate: Bil Ioannidis

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I want to thank the residents of Ward 7 for giving me the honour of representing them the last four years. I am a lifelong resident of Ward 7 and have witnessed firsthand the development of Ward 7. The city has seen significant success and growth. Cities today compete on a global basis and now is not the time to rest on our successes. We need to continue to innovate and move forward to build a stronger Kitchener. We need to continue to build a better quality of life for our citizens, protecting our children and invest in infrastructure, our environment, public spaces, neighbourhoods and creating more jobs. Focus more on age friendly services and further build our neighbourhood associations. Support alternative transportation for better cycling, all year round pathways and advocate to higher levels of government to ensure our city gets high speed rail. Build upon our current alternative methods of generating income to reduce taxes to our residents and increase service levels such as our sponsorship program and public/private partnership program. Grow our economy by investing in programs that will help create and attract talent to our community. Further find ways to build an efficient city at all levels with the development of our Smart Cities initiative. This will allow for better transparency, greater customer service (closing the loop on service requests) and community involvement. The city needs experienced individuals who can work with other levels of government to ensure our municipality gets the resources it needs to grow in order to create good paying jobs in Kitchener, secure a more sustainable environment and build a stronger community. I humbly ask for your support to be your representative for Ward 7.

