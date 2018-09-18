Kitchener Ward 7 candidate: Dharmesh Patel

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am running for councillor because I believe our council should be as diverse as our city. I have the time to commit, I am an active community volunteer, I conduct myself with integrity and commitment which will bring significant value to this position. By profession, I am pharmacist (RPh) who works without conflict of interest and always puts members of public as first priority. My professionalism and work ethics will make me a councillor who will continue to work for taxpayers with transparency. I am nonpartisan and will work for the constituents and city of Kitchener. I will give priority to the issues of local residents which matters most to them. Like cost effective temporary or permanent traffic calming measures, park maintenance and upgrades. I advocate safer streets and will work to ensure that our community is safe day and night for our families and businesses. I am a firm believer of mass transportation, it is the cost effective way to reduce traffic and pollution. I will advocate for a local transit and as well as a long distance transit between the city, region and GTA. I will bring in new, practical and proven ideas to the council table while being open to hear any suggestions and will solve issues in a way that is beneficial to the whole community. I am ready to work collaboratively with citizens according to their needs on some of the bigger and complex issues which are going to be seen in next five, 10 or 15 years. And the direction which we take on these issues that will shape the future of our city as it grows. It is time for change, we need a responsible, reasonable council. I hope you will vote for me as your new choice, a new voice.