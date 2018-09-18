Congressman fires shot across Canada's bow

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the U.S. Congress are ratcheting up the pressure on Canada to get a deal done on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In a statement released by the U.S. website Politico, House majority whip Steve Scalise delivers a stern warning about "growing frustration" in Congress with what he calls Canada's "negotiating tactics."

Scalise, who represents the state of Louisiana, says the Canadian government does not appear to be either ready or willing to "make the concessions" necessary to reach what the statement describes as a fair and high-standard agreement.

And he suggests that time is running out for Canada to join the agreement already reached in principle between the U.S. and Mexico.