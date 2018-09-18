Kitchener Ward 8 candidate: James Baskin

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

James Baskin, recipient of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces (MOM). I was born and raised in a small town south of Montreal, Que. I joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Sept. 5, and served the people of Canada for 37-plus years. I worked uniform and plain clothes as well as undercover. I enforced the Criminal Code and federal and provincial statutes. I have been transferred many times and lived in many cities and small communities. I had the honour of representing Canada as a member of three United Nations peace keeping missions (two missions in Bosnia/Herzegovina and one mission in Kosovo). I feel that I have the experience in many areas which would assist in the future planning of Ward 8 as well as the City of Kitchener overall. I have dealt with budgets, contracts, managerial reviews and harassment in the workplace, all of which lends itself to the governing of the City of Kitchener. During my career with the RCMP I met challenges head on and was able to defuse situations and or come up with solutions. I always listened to the people I served as I believed that what they had to say was important to them and most of all, important to me. People have a say in the workings of city council. I believe in being proactive. We need to see what the future will bring and the one way of doing that is plan for it. We need to prioritize the issues that come before council in order to better serve the needs of the people and keep moving forward. I believe in meeting people face to face versus speaking on the phone. I prefer the personal approach. I am fully retired and that will give the ability to get out on the streets and meet people. I have been involved in fundraising and I give to charities. I have been involved with the youth as one of my duties was being the National Youth Strategy co-ordinator. I will make myself available to speak with individuals one-on-one or in groups. "Your concerns are my concerns."