Kitchener Ward 8 candidate: Zyg Janecki

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Having served the public for some 45 years by working at Kitchener City Hall in planning, helping the public as a private consultant and lastly, serving as your councillor, I have and can still assist you, my Ward 8 constituents and citizens, with my experience and knowledge of municipal bylaws, provincial policies and Ontario Municipal Board.

Who says you can’t fight city hall? I say you can. I can win and have won with my professional background. Serving the public has always been my goal since Day 1.

I am very familiar with the operations of municipal government and senior staff and have an excellent working relationship with them. Whether the issue is planning, road reconstruction, sidewalks, snow removal, traffic speeding in my ward or city-wide issues such as budgets, tendering, storm water management, utility issues or development charges, I’ve been involved in meetings with senior staff from making recommendations on policies to fighting for the interests my constituents and the taxpayer.

When working for my clients in my private practice, I helped them overcome various road blocks and challenges at city hall much to the approval and satisfaction of my clientele. That’s my forte. I have been on both sides of the fence.

Having this balanced background in public service and experience in the private sector allows me to clearly discern the interests of residents and the policies and staff at city hall. As a councillor, I have been able to address the interests of the residents who have elected me while dealing with the bureaucracy of municipal government. I’m here to serve and represent you, and that’s what I have accomplished over two terms as noted in my testimonials on my website.

Once again, I look forward to your support and vote and helping you in the coming term.