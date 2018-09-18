Kitchener Ward 8 candidate: Margaret Johnston

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Ward 8 deserves positive, collaborative leadership that can get things done at city hall. I am a community builder, business developer, passionate volunteer and mom — I am ready for the job.

I am a business developer at the University of Waterloo, where I help businesses find the talent they need to succeed by creating meaningful jobs for co-op students.

I served as Kitchener trustee on the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) where I supported Kitchener students, parents and staff, worked with fellow trustees and staff to manage a budget of over $638 million, and served the WRDSB's 63,000 students and 5,000 staff.

In 2014 I came very close to winning Ward 8. Following that, I put my skills to work and joined the Victoria Hills Neighbourhood Association. For four years, we have worked together to do much needed community building and outreach to diverse communities that reside there, along with solving important governance issues.

In addition, I have worked with city hall by sitting on the City of Kitchener economic development advisory council and property standards committee. I serve on the Service Review Panel for Co-operators of Canada. I am an elder at Knox Presbyterian Church. I previously served as chair and a board member of Emmanuel at Brighton Child Care Centre, co-chaired the St. Jacob’s Family Birthing Home Board, as well as having chaired three school parent councils.

I value equity, accessibility and inclusion. I will seek out new voices and different perspectives, while doing my best to promote evidence-based decision-making. This means advocating for policies that make our city easier for everyone to get around and enjoy no matter their age or ability.

I am proud to have endorsements from the Waterloo Region Labour Council, the president of the Victoria Hills Neighbourhood Association, local businesses leaders and community builders. Ward 8 deserves a councillor who can reach across the table and work with stakeholders from all sectors.

I have the ability to encourage and mobilize people for change. I am excited to take my passion, experience and abilities to the council table in October.