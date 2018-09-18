Kitchener Ward 9 candidate: Melissa Bowman

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

This municipal election offers voters a chance to help shape the vision and priorities of our next council. I believe we need to work toward a city that is more inclusive, engaged and supported. Through consensus building and collaboration, I believe we can build that community together, one that is less combative and more collaborative. Ward 9 residents tell me they want focuses on themes of safety and belonging. They describe a safe community where it is easy, convenient and comfortable to move around. This includes safer road crossings; traffic-calming; walkable, well-lit sidewalks and trails; and a healthy environment. Residents also describe a community in which all citizens belong: more and varied housing, including affordable housing; strong social supports for our most vulnerable citizens; and a strong arts culture that creates a shared identity within the city. I’ve gained experience and leadership with the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association, the downtown action and advisory committee and Kitchener’s Neighbourhood Strategy project team. Working directly with residents, city staff and councillors on issues that affect Ward 9, I’ve seen the positive outcomes of residents working together with a supportive city. My campaign has allowed me to continue engaging with residents on key issues in a variety of ways: a “Where in the Ward” video series; hosting a book club on cycling infrastructure; talking to residents often and in person while also providing opportunities to engage online through my website and social media. These examples reflect the creative and consistent engagement Ward 9 residents can expect from me as councillor. Kitchener faces many challenges, yet so many are rooted in the great things happening in the city and in Ward 9: there are more residents, drawn here by new jobs and developments, and thriving neighbourhoods. I want to continue to build on those successes as your next city councillor so I'm asking for your vote on Oct. 22.