Kitchener Ward 9 candidate: Debbie Chapman

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

The residents of Ward 9 should vote for me because the city where I was raised and have lived for 44 years is my home, and I care enough about this home to have immersed myself in its issues for the last 26 years. As a result, and especially after hearing from residents while canvassing, I can safely say that the issues of greatest concern in Ward 9 are affordable housing, responsible, sustainable development, struggles faced by seniors on a fixed income, and finding solutions to homelessness, poverty and drug use downtown. Residents should vote for me because they can count on me to work with them and other levels of government to find concrete solutions for these issues. Why? Because, as the City of Kitchener prospers, no one should be left behind or feel unsafe. Residents should vote for me because of the knowledge and experience I bring to the job. I have participated in many community-building initiatives. I have served on the safe and healthy community advisory committee, the cycling and trails community advisory committee, and as president of the Cherry Park Neighbourhood Association (CPNA) for five years. I continue to serve on the boards of the CPNA, the Cherry Festival organizing committee and two neighbourhood-based, downtown development committees. For the past nine years I have taught courses on everything from urban politics to global governance as contract faculty at Wilfrid Laurier University in the political science, global studies and North American studies programs. I also worked in the private sector as an operations manager at a gift and craft wholesale company for ten years. As a councillor for Ward 9, I will draw on this background of community, academic and business knowledge and experience to address residents’ issues and help create a city that we can all feel proud of. A Vote for Debbie Chapman means working together to create a vibrant city of possibilities, one that puts community first!



