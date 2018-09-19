Kitchener Ward 9 candidate: Tia Driver

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am the most qualified candidate and I know how to make a difference for Ward 9.

While campaigning, it’s been asked, “What experience do you have for leading a community?" It is my pleasure to explain that I already lead the community in many ways.

My experience and work for the Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo, the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo has positively affected tens of thousands of people in this region. I am already a voice for the community. Now, I want to extend that further to carry my ward’s voice on council.

At Wilfrid Laurier University, I represented over 3,000 undergraduate students as their student representative. I am now a senator and a board of governor appointee at the University of Waterloo where I represent and advocate for more than 35,000 people. These appointments were a direct result of my leadership abilities.

As vice-chair of the City of Kitchener’s environmental advisory committee and co-chair of the City of Waterloo’s Laurel Creek Citizens’ Working Group, it is my responsibility to review and approve financial budgets, and evaluate the impacts of proposed policy changes.

I was chosen to attend the UN’s Climate Change Conference, in Germany, on behalf of the University of Waterloo. This experience was offered to me because of my education, and experience in community leadership.

I studied environmental policy, ethics and the legal studies. My master of environmental studies examined how communities can develop sustainability, and I’m currently studying how communities can finance climate adaptation. I have purposely tailored my education to make me prepared and skilled for the position of councillor.

Finally, I do not make empty promises, I seek out solutions. Our city needs better accessibility to the downtown, honest governance, cleaner and safer public spaces. It’s our ward, and let me be your voice on city council.

Consider what I have accomplished already and imagine what I can do for you.