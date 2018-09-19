Kitchener Ward 9 candidate: Philip Molto

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Why vote for me? One word: Experience. I am not just talking about work, post secondary school, family, or volunteer experience, I am talking about all the knowledge and skill sets one acquires after years of living a dedicated and driven life in all those ways and more. To be a councillor you have to know your ward and your city. You have to work and live here to really know it. My wife and I have raised our family in Ward 9, we have known this to be our home for 27 years. I worked in the local TV media for 29 years. I have seen this region, the cities, and the many neighbourhoods change over that time. I have sat in on councils at all levels and seen how they developed change and policy to best represent the needs of residents. I have met with local government officials as I covered the many stories that helped define this region and city. First hand knowledge and experience gave me the insight on how a city operates and how the levels of government function in this region. I have also been with the elected provincial and federal officials and seen how their policies and jurisdiction can influence and affect our local levels of government. Through all that very close and very real experience, I have seen what needed to change, what has changed and what still needs to change. Along with that, I have seen the importance of listening to the voters and following through on their concerns. Working alongside local services such as medical, fire, police, parks and rec, utilities, planning and bylaw enforcement, I have seen how important it is that this city runs properly, efficiently and compassionately. I have also seen through my life experiences that this city must operate with an inclusive attitude just as it did 100+ years ago for my family. My grandfather came here from Spain as a young immigrant in 1914 and was welcomed by the residents of this city with work and a proper quality of life. A life of experience, that deserves your vote.