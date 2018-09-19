Kitchener Ward 9 candidate: Steve Strohack

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

I am thankful for the opportunity to reach out to the good citizens of Ward 9 to let them know a little bit more about me.

As the only candidate in Ward 9 on Heritage Kitchener, I currently fight to preserve our Heritage throughout the city. While I understand progress is inevitable, a priority must be put on respecting our heritage while building toward the future. That future includes building affordable spaces not only to live, but also for small businesses, artists and musicians.

Bringing in art and culture from around the world is great, but the true test in this regard is how we cultivate our own artistic community. The arts should not be our only focus this way. While this community has a great amount of pride in our local sports teams — as well it should, we also have to look to our community recreation centres to keep the youth of the area engaged and active. Getting behind the Panthers and the Rangers is wonderful. I swelled with pride at Jack Couch Park over the last couple of weeks seeing the support from the community! Still, it is just as important to ensure that our next generation have places to play, be active and develop habits to keep body and mind healthy.

It is important to prepare for the influx of people moving to the area, but we can not forget about our current citizens. In addition to affordability, this would include doing our part to help our senior citizens remain independent. From City supported snow removal options for these seniors to outreach through community centres, we must do all we can to ensure that no one is forced out of our communities. Kitchener is changing and growing pains are going to be a part of the process. I truly feel that I am a candidate that understands and embraces this change, but I am one who has a record of not doing so at the expense of our past and our present.