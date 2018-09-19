Kitchener Ward 10 candidate: Sarah Marsh

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

As Ward 10’s representative on City Council over the past four years, I have worked very hard to listen and respond to concerns and ideas from local residents. I am very proud of our progress, but there is more to do. With your support, I look forward to building on the community’s strengths and implementing thoughtful, creative solutions.

As your representative, I’ve supported six neighbourhood associations and served on seven community boards. My excellent attendance at these meetings, along with participating in over 400 events during my four-year term has demonstrated my commitment to community service.

I have also been a strong voice for Kitchener’s Downtown BIA, approving investments that help local businesses thrive. I have been a resource for business owners and service leaders, helping them navigate city services.

Over the next four years, I will listen, lobby, and lead on behalf of residents, organizations and businesses in the downtown core in three areas:

1. SMART URBAN GROWTH: I will be a strong advocate for embracing best practices in urban design, providing more active transportation options, improving our development processes, and finalizing Kitchener’s Official Plan. I will also continue to support policies that contribute to a strong local economy.

2. VIBRANT AND COMPASSIONATE COMMUNITY: I am a passionate supporter of the arts and culture, and I will continue to support the downtown’s renaissance. My previous background in social research has helped me become a champion of affordable housing and inclusion.

3. ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY: I value your citizen input and will continue to ensure that the community’s priorities are reflected in Council decisions. I am also committed to working with City staff to keep our open data policy user-friendly.

Given future uncertainty about how the provincial government’s decisions will affect municipalities, Kitchener needs strong, experienced leadership more than ever — especially in the downtown core where we face some complex challenges. On Oct. 22, I am asking for your vote to ensure that we stay on course for a stronger, healthier Kitchener.

