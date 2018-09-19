Kitchener Ward 10 candidate: Peter Meier

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?
I am the best candidate for Kitchener City Council because I am committed to serving our community. I will serve and support the citizens, businesses and social service organizations of Ward 10. As your voice at City Hall, I will use my experience and unique perspective to improve our city.
Kitchener has been my home for 43 years, and has given me so much that I feel an obligation to give back. I have proudly served our community working with United Way and Centre in the Square, and volunteering with local social profit organizations including: Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers, Junior Achievement of Waterloo Region, the Kitchener and Waterloo Community Foundation and Leadership Waterloo Region. I will continue this service as a member of Kitchener City Council. I regularly spend time and energy connecting and meeting with residents to learn about their concerns and what is important in their neighbourhood.
I am a leader, community builder, partner and father. As your representative, I am committed to being responsive, passionate, honest, and above all, resolute. I will not support initiatives or programs that are not in the best interest of our residents or city — as other councillors have. I believe residents come first, which is why I have been and always will be an independent voice for you. I am excited to work together to build even better neighbourhoods and community.
Together, we can take action and vote for change. We deserve a municipal government that is transparent, responsive, interactive and accountable. I, Peter Meier, pledge to serve and support all Ward 10 residents. Together we will make our Kitchener stronger!
