Kitchener candidate for mayor: Berry Vrbanovic

We asked all Kitchener council candidates the same question: Why should the public vote for you?

Four years ago, I was truly humbled as you elected me with a strong majority to serve as Kitchener’s new mayor. Serving as your mayor has been the greatest honour of my life.

Since being elected, I have worked tirelessly and combined my energy, experience and dedication on your behalf.

When I took on this role four years ago, you told me that Kitchener was at a crossroads and it was important to you that, while we embraced the benefits of becoming a larger community, it was also important that we maintain our smaller-town feel. You said you wanted us to build Kitchener to become one of the most creative, diverse, innovative and livable cities in Canada. Since then, we’ve accomplished a lot, and your support helped make it happen!

We have built strong neighbourhoods with ideas like our award-winning neighbourhood strategy, and planning policies like our residential Intensification guidelines. We’ve worked to build a growing economy through our new Make It Kitchener economic development strategy and close collaboration with the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation. And you wanted us to commit to building a better Kitchener with initiatives such as an enhanced focus on customer service and increased opportunities for citizen engagement. We did all this while ensuring property tax increases stayed at or below the rate of inflation.

We’ve come a long way, but there is more to do. My commitment today, as it was four years ago, is to build, grow and evolve Kitchener while keeping the smaller-town feel that makes our city a great place to live, work and play.

I care about people, am passionate about collaboration, and know that, by working together, we can make Kitchener one of the best and most caring cities in Canada.

I am energized to continue serving you and our community. By re-electing me, you’re choosing strong leadership, proven experience and new ideas to continue developing a stronger and better Kitchener.